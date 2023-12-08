Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 25,180 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 644.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 360,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 312,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 201,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

