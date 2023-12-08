Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 160.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,212 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 662,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,243. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

