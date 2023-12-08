Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Nerdy makes up about 1.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Nerdy worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,751.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,377.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,086 shares of company stock valued at $307,736. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Down 0.7 %

NRDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.87. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

