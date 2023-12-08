Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 0.3% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile



The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

