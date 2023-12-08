Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,020 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

