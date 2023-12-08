Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,065. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.