Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $869,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $249.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

