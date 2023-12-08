Bison Wealth LLC Buys 12,008 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

