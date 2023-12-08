Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. 95,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,048. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

