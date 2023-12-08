Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 186,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

