State Street Corp Has $1.79 Billion Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.10% of Autodesk worth $1,791,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

