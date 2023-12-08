State Street Corp Has $1.71 Billion Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.78% of Constellation Brands worth $1,707,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

