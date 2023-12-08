State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Dollar General worth $1,653,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

