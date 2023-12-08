Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 858.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
