Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $1,191,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,587,456 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 23,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.