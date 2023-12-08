Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 328,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,712. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

