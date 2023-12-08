Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 422,394 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,394 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.27. 22,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,245. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

