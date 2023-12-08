Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,073 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

