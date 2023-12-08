Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,786 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

