Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,306. The company has a market capitalization of $990.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.88. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

