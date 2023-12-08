McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 510,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,222,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 652,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

