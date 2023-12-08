Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.07 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $263.92 million and $16.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004082 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,096,314,889 coins and its circulating supply is 792,667,406 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

