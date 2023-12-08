Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Hits $1.26

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002876 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $301.77 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 238,662,882 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.