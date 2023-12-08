Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 553 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.