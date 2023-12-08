Marshall Wace LLP Sells 528,388 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.83% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $89,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.0 %

CRL stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

