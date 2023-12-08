Riposte Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Cogent Communications comprises 3.3% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $126,950.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,309 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $222,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,903,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,337,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $126,950.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,993 shares of company stock worth $5,089,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

