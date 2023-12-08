Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 4,016 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,284. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

