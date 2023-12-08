Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 96,572 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,572 shares during the quarter. Performant Financial accounts for 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Performant Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,763,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,595,000 after acquiring an additional 308,587 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

