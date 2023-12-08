Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.63 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of FormFactor worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 106.0% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 23.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FormFactor by 304.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

