Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 18,507 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks makes up 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,976 shares of company stock worth $2,019,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 207,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

