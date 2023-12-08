Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $493.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

