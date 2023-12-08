Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

