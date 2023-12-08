Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 6.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

