Guidance Capital Inc. Invests $605,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 563.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 448,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

