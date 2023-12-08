Guidance Capital Inc. Takes $553,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 240,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.73.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

