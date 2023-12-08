13,987 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

