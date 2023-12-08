Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 821,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,463. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

