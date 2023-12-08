Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.24. 186,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

