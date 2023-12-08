Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $105.48. 19,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,970. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

