Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.15 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

