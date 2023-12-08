Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.40. 34,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

