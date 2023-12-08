Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 23,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

