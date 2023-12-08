Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 1,179,932 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 165,284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7,067.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 392,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 386,607 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

