Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,156. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.