Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

