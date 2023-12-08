Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

