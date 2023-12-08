Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
MBB stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amidst sector rebound
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.