Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

