Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

