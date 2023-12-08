Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $310.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.