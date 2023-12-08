ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $687.68 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $695.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.